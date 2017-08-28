ATF, Gap offer $25,000 for information about arson at Fishkill warehouse

The reward for any information regarding an inferno that engulfed Gap Inc.’s distribution center in Fishkill last year has been increased from $15,000 to $25,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Gap announced that the reward that will be given for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the fire that took place on Aug. 29, 2016 at 100 Merritt Blvd.

The fire, which officials determined was intentionally set, extensively damaged the 1.3-million-square-foot facility used to receive, sort and ship Gap and Banana Republic merchandise to stores throughout the Northeast. Additionally, a 1.9-million-square-foot building used for packaging Old Navy merchandise sustained smoke damage from the fire, though it remained structurally intact.

The investigation by ATF’s National Response Team, conducted in partnership with the New York State Police, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and the Fishkill Fire Department, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact ATF at 888-283-3473, email ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website. All tips will be kept confidential.