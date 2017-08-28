Putnam County seeks input from Cold Spring business owners

Chamber of commerce officials and representatives of Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress will meet on Wednesday with business owners in the Main Street corridor of Cold Spring and Nelsonville to hear suggestions as to what Putnam County can do to strengthen business activity and enhance the area’s overall viability.

The discussion will be hosted by Pattern for Progress, a nonprofit regional policy and planning group based in Newburgh; the Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Cold Spring Fire House. It is open to owners and merchants with businesses on Main Street in Cold Spring and Nelsonville.

The meeting is part of a study undertaken for Putnam County by Pattern for Progress and AKRF, an environmental, planning and engineering consulting firm, to assess nine commercial corridors in the county, including Main Street in Cold Spring and Nelsonville. The consultants’ findings will be used to inform future county initiatives and potential grant applications.