Stamford-based publisher Chief Executive Group LLC has acquired Corporate Board Member magazine and related assets from Marlin Equity Partners. The latter, headquartered in Hermosa Beach, Florida, had acquired Corporate Board Member as part of its purchase of NYSE Governance Services Inc. from Intercontinental Exchange Inc. in June.

Financial terms of both deals were not disclosed.

Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Corporate Board Member magazine has been published quarterly since 1998, and claims to have “the most comprehensive database of corporate directors in the world.” It also provides ongoing training through its board leadership program, and produces peer-driven conferences, including the annual Boardroom Summit.

Chief Executive Group has published Chief Executive magazine since 1977, and hosts conferences and roundtables for CEOs and their peers. The group also runs the Chief Executive Network, a CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual CEO of the Year award.