Stair climb is coming up

Sept. 23 has been set as the date for the 3rd annual “Step Up for the Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge” in Bridgeport. It will be held in the Ballpark at Harbor Yard at 500 Main St. The event, organized by Homes for the Brave, raises funds to help Connecticut’s homeless veterans.

Climbers in teams or as individual participants follow a course that includes 1,000 stairs. They cover the course at their own pace. The event is open to anyone age 8 and up.

“This stadium stair climb is our signature fundraiser, and it brings awareness to the hardships experienced by those who have served our country. We encourage everyone in the community to participate in this amazing event,” said Vince Santilli, CEO and executive director of Homes for the Brave, which is a program of the tax-exempt nonprofit Applied Behavioral Rehabilitation Institute (ABRI). ABRI provides safe housing, vocational training, and life skills coaching to help homeless individuals, most of whom are veterans. Since opening in 2002, ABRI has served more than 1,100 homeless men and women.

The registration fee for participants is $35; $20 for students with a student ID. The fee includes a light breakfast and a T-shirt. More information at homesforthebrave.org or 203-338-0669.