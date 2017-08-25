Fairbairn joins town of Greenwich

William Tyler Fairbairn has been named community development and grant administrator for the town of Greenwich, according to an announcement by First Selectman Peter J. Tesei.

Fairbairn was selected from a pool of more than 24 applicants. Fairbairn had managed Community Development Block Grant and related U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs for the cities of Bridgeport and Meriden.

In Greenwich, Fairbairn is responsible for the administration of more than $760,000 in Community Development Block Grant allocations to a variety of community organizations that provide services to needy residents.

A Norwalk resident, Fairbairn has served on the board of the Connecticut Community Development Association since 2013 and as its vice president since 2014.