Americares names Norwalk clinic director

Registered nurse Veronica Sullivan has been named director of the Bob Macauley Americares Free Clinic of Norwalk. In her new role, Sullivan will oversee the day-to-day operations of the medical clinic at 98 S. Main St., which serves 700 low-income, uninsured residents of the greater Norwalk area.

Karen Gottlieb, executive director at Americares, said, “Her background in nursing and administration makes her uniquely qualified to oversee the clinic and expand services for our patients.”

Americares operates the largest free clinic network in the state, serving 3,000 low-income, uninsured Fairfield County residents. In addition to Norwalk, Americares has clinics in Danbury, Bridgeport and Stamford. Patients receive comprehensive health services, including lab work and diagnostic testing, at no cost.