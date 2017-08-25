Fairfield Dairy Queen raises $5K for Maria Fareri

For more than 10 years, owners of Dairy Queen stores around the country have joined in a one-day annual promotion to raise money for hospitals in the Children’s Miracle Network. The network’s hospitals treat more than 10 million children each year. On Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day, $1 is donated for every Blizzard soft serve treat customers order.

The Dairy Queen store in Fairfield owned by Nicholas Frattaroli was one of the participating stores again this year, and again became a focal point for residents wanting to have a treat or two and while helping raise money for a good cause.

Frattaroli went beyond the expected $1 donation for each Blizzard sold and pledged all of his profits from Blizzard sales. At the end of the day, Frattaroli’s donation amounted to $5,159. He’s been participating in the fundraising promotion for five years and has raised more than $25,000 for the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla, New York, which is in the Children’s Miracle Network.

Although located in New York’s Hudson Valley region, Maria Fareri also serves patients from Fairfield County. It’s a 136-bed advanced pediatrics facility that cares for the region’s most seriously ill and injured children, including those in need of cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, hematology and oncology treatments, organ transplants and other specialty pediatric services.