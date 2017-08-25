Webster Bank gets VP and reputation rating

Daniel Montanaro has joined Webster Bank as its senior vice president and a private banker in Greenwich. He had been with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

A resident of Stratford, Montanaro attended Colorado State University and holds several licenses from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an organization dedicated to investor protection and market integrity in the financial services industry.

Meanwhile, Webster Bank has been named one of the “most reputable banks” in the country, according to the 2017 “Survey of Bank Reputations,” conducted by the independent organization Reputation Institute. It earned the highest score of any Northeast-based bank and ranked seventh overall in the U. S. The annual survey measures consumers’ perceptions of major bank brands.

Chairman and CEO Jim Smith said, “We especially appreciate this recognition because we understand that our reputation is only as good as our customers’ confidence in us.”

The reputation rankings were based on more than 12,000 ratings collected via an online questionnaire in the first quarter of 2017.