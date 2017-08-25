Soundkeeper hits the water

Save the Sound put a new keeper of the Long Island Sound on the water in anticipation of its merger with Soundkeeper Inc. When Soundkeeper co-founder Terry Backer passed away in late 2015, the sound lost one of its most dedicated watchdogs. Now, Bill Lucey, a native of Wilton, has been appointed to succeed him as soundkeeper. Lucey’s patrol boat, a 21-foot Mako donated by Micah Tucker, was christened the Terry Backer in honor of the sound’s longtime guardian in a ceremony at Brewer Stratford Marina.

Lucey is a fish and wildlife biologist, a former commercial fisherman and an experienced advocate. After three decades of conservation work across North America, he decided the time was right to bring his expertise back home to benefit the Long Island Sound.

“This body of water is in my blood,” Lucey said. “I’m glad to be back on the sound and humbled to be entrusted with safeguarding it. Soon I’ll start patrols of its shores and I look forward to meeting the fishermen and oystermen who depend on Long Island Sound for their livelihoods and the many folks who love exploring its beaches, islands and bays. Then, when the weather cools, I’ll be in Hartford speaking for the sound and the people who love it. There’s a lot to do and I can’t wait to get cracking.”

In addition to regular patrols, the soundkeeper will act as an advocate, organizer and resource. Lucey is backed up by Save the Sound’s water quality team, policy experts, communications staff and environmental attorneys who enforce the Clean Water Act. He will be employed by a nonprofit LLC owned and controlled by CFE/Save the Sound Board of Directors.

Learn more about the sound keeper at savethesound.org/soundkeeper.