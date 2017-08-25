Spencer receives Education Mission Award

Educator Jennifer Spencer recently received the third annual St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation Education Mission Award during a ceremony held at the White Plains campus of the John A. Coleman School, where she teaches. The award was established in honor of Sister Marie Morris, a member of the Sisters of Charity of New York. Morris volunteers at the Colman School’s campuses in White Plains and Yonkers. She is a Coleman School trustee and has an extensive background in special education.

Spencer has been a teacher assistant at the Coleman School for the past 10 years. “Jen demonstrates a vision for educational excellence,” said Jennifer Geskie, assistant principal. “She is almost always the first person to volunteer for special projects and consistently takes on work above and beyond her job responsibilities.”