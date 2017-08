The Rockland Center for the Arts (RoCA) has named Daly Flanagan as its new executive director. She has been serving as interim executive director since last year’s retirement of Julianne Ramos.

During her career, Flanagan has been with The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, the Museum of Art and Design in New York, the Elsa Mott Ives Gallery and the Craft Students League in New York. She is an adjunct faculty member at St. Thomas Aquinas College.