Roberts named Mental Health Association of Westchester’s COO

The Mental Health Association of Westchester has promoted Stacey Roberts from senior vice president of behavioral health services to chief operating officer.

Charlotte Östman, the organization’s CEO, said Roberts “is always challenging the status quo and exploring ways to do our work more effectively.”

Roberts joined the Tarrytown-based agency 18 years ago and has served as coordinator and director of a variety of programs and services. She said, “This agency has inspired me each day of my nearly two-decade tenure here. I look forward to ongoing growth and innovation that will continue to set MHA apart as the

behavioral health care agency of the future.”