White Plains Hospital’s ICU recognized

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses in Aliso Viejo, California, has given a bronze-level Beacon Award for Excellence to the intensive care unit at White Plains Hospital.

The award recognizes hospital units that have improved patient outcomes and meet the association’s standards for a healthy work environment.

White Plains Hospital’s ICU first received a Beacon Award in 2014;

the cardiac care unit received one last year.

Leigh Anne McMahon, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said, “The ICU team is comprised of some of the most dedicated professionals in the industry who provide the highest quality of care to our patients, and this award is a very meaningful validation of our ongoing commitment to excellence.”