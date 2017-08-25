Suzman heads Westmed board

Michael Suzman has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Westmed Medical Group. He has directed the plastic surgery department at Westmed since 2002. He is chief of plastic surgery at White Plains Hospital and is on staff at Greenwich Hospital and The Rye Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Suzman graduated from Tulane University, studied at Oxford University and went on to receive his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He completed his training in plastic surgery at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The Hospital for Special Surgery.