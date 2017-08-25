New members join Volunteer NY! board

Volunteer New York!, the Tarrytown-based organization, which helps bring together the business and nonprofit communities in Westchester and surrounding areas, announced that five business

and community leaders are joining its board of directors. In addition, a sixth individual will assume the role of ex officio member.

The new board members include Jared R. Rice, a member of the New Rochelle City Council; Robert Pisano Jr., vice president of Morgan Stanley; Marissa Weidner, vice president of Sterling National Bank; Susan Kushner, who is a former Volunteer New York! board co-chair; and Cindy Ostrager, a partner at Clarfield Financial Advisors. Abbe Stein, who has been serving on the board, becomes an ex officio member.

Volunteer New York! helps arrange for volunteers from the business community to help charitable organizations. It’s estimated that last year Volunteer New York! Put together more than 332,200 hours of volunteer service for more than 500 nonprofits that had an estimated value of $8.1 million.