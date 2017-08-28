Home Advertising Greenwich’s Fitness Holdings Northeast is the top CT company on the Inc....

Greenwich’s Fitness Holdings Northeast is the top CT company on the Inc. 5000

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

Fitness Holdings Northeast, the Greenwich-based franchisor of Crunch fitness clubs across the Northeast, was the top Fairfield inc. 5000 crunch fitness holdings northeastCounty firm to be included on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Placing 349th, the company posted revenues of $15.3 million in 2016, with a three-year growth rate of 1,247 percent.

FHN was also the top-ranked Connecticut company on the list, which included the following 18 Fairfield County-based businesses as well:

• 850 Life in Mobile, Stamford: Focuses on enhancing consumer engagement by humanizing clients’ digital marketing. 2016 revenues: $3.9 million; three-year growth rate: 529 percent.

• 1,081 DGDean, Westport: Provides technology and digital product services to enable startups’ initial growth. 2016 revenues: $7.4 million; three-year growth rate: 391 percent.

• 1,323 Inspira Marketing, Norwalk: Provides experiential marketing services, including retail sampling, live events, sweepstakes management, social media campaigns and guerrilla marketing. 2016 revenues: $64.1 million; three-year growth rate: 307.65 percent.

• 1,747 Ridgefield One, Ridgefield: Provides staffing services and recruiting assistance for jobs in IT, clerical, light industrial and general labor. 2016 revenues: $2.8 million; three-year growth rate: 222.95 percent.

• 2,090 Northeast Private Client Group, Shelton: Offers midmarket real estate investment opportunities. 2016 revenues: $2.4 million; three-year growth rate: 176.18 percent.

• 2,192 The Junkluggers, Stamford: Focuses on environmentally friendly methods of junk removal. 2016 revenues: $8 million; three-year growth rate: 166.4 percent.

• 2,208 The Lockwood Group, Stamford: Offers comprehensive expertise in innovative medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. 2016 revenues: $20.4 million; three-year growth rate: 165.26 percent.

• 2,261 Etouches, Norwalk: Provides an in-cloud event management software platform that allows clients such as Dell and Goodwill Industries to plan, manage and market their entire event portfolio. 2016 revenues: $19.6 million; three-year growth rate: 161.26 percent.

• 2,979 Ring2Media, Westport: Runs nationwide TV and radio ads to generate leads for clients in debt settlement, home refinancing, loan modification, auto insurance and education. 2016 revenues: $14.4 million; three-year growth rate: 112.15 percent.

• 3,316 Irving Levin Associates, Norwalk: Provides investors, senior care providers and health care executives newsletters, databases, and reports to increase their business intelligence. 2016 revenues: $4.3 million; three-year growth rate: 96.02 percent.

• 3,544 The Game Agency, Stamford: Creates game-based applications used in education, corporate training, and consumer marketing. 2016 revenues: $4.1 million; three-year growth rate: 87.01 percent.

• 3,680 Netology, Stamford: Provides IT managed services, on-site consulting, virtual CIO, support, and project management. 2016 revenues: $3.4 million; three-year growth rate: 82.18 percent.

• 3,734 Sysdyne Technologies, Stamford: Provides software and industry automation tools to ready-mixed concrete producers to help them manage their day-to-day operations. 2016 revenues: $2.7 million; three-year growth rate: 79.81 percent.

• 4,026 Freepoint Commodities, Stamford: Provides financing for upper and midstream commodity-producing assets; also provides a trading platform for physical commodities. 2016 revenues: $26 billion; three-year growth rate: 69.81 percent.

• 4,033 Connect Computer, Fairfield: Provides customer service, personalized solutions, and leading-edge technology to small and large businesses. 2016 revenues: $4 million; three-year growth rate: 69.5 percent.

• 4,078 Premier Graphics, Stratford: Provides printing and mailing services for businesses. 2016 revenues: $13.1 million; three-year growth rate: 67.94 percent.

• 4,192 Pascale Communications, Fairfield: International health care communications company. 2016 revenues: $3.9 million; three-year growth rate: 63.77 percent.

• 4,843 Impact International, Greenwich: Provides leadership and key talent development, as well as executive and organizational performance consulting services. 2016 revenues: $25.3 million; three-year growth rate: 45.2 percent.

Topping the Inc. 5000 was Skillz, a San Francisco company that has developed a mobile platform that enables users to host streaming-video game tournaments and to interact directly with other fans of live sporting events. It posted 2016 revenue of $54.2 million and a three-year growth rate of 50,059 percent.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here