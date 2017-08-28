Greenwich’s Fitness Holdings Northeast is the top CT company on the Inc....

Fitness Holdings Northeast, the Greenwich-based franchisor of Crunch fitness clubs across the Northeast, was the top Fairfield County firm to be included on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Placing 349th, the company posted revenues of $15.3 million in 2016, with a three-year growth rate of 1,247 percent.

FHN was also the top-ranked Connecticut company on the list, which included the following 18 Fairfield County-based businesses as well:

• 850 Life in Mobile, Stamford: Focuses on enhancing consumer engagement by humanizing clients’ digital marketing. 2016 revenues: $3.9 million; three-year growth rate: 529 percent.

• 1,081 DGDean, Westport: Provides technology and digital product services to enable startups’ initial growth. 2016 revenues: $7.4 million; three-year growth rate: 391 percent.

• 1,323 Inspira Marketing, Norwalk: Provides experiential marketing services, including retail sampling, live events, sweepstakes management, social media campaigns and guerrilla marketing. 2016 revenues: $64.1 million; three-year growth rate: 307.65 percent.

• 1,747 Ridgefield One, Ridgefield: Provides staffing services and recruiting assistance for jobs in IT, clerical, light industrial and general labor. 2016 revenues: $2.8 million; three-year growth rate: 222.95 percent.

• 2,090 Northeast Private Client Group, Shelton: Offers midmarket real estate investment opportunities. 2016 revenues: $2.4 million; three-year growth rate: 176.18 percent.

• 2,192 The Junkluggers, Stamford: Focuses on environmentally friendly methods of junk removal. 2016 revenues: $8 million; three-year growth rate: 166.4 percent.

• 2,208 The Lockwood Group, Stamford: Offers comprehensive expertise in innovative medical communications for the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. 2016 revenues: $20.4 million; three-year growth rate: 165.26 percent.

• 2,261 Etouches, Norwalk: Provides an in-cloud event management software platform that allows clients such as Dell and Goodwill Industries to plan, manage and market their entire event portfolio. 2016 revenues: $19.6 million; three-year growth rate: 161.26 percent.

• 2,979 Ring2Media, Westport: Runs nationwide TV and radio ads to generate leads for clients in debt settlement, home refinancing, loan modification, auto insurance and education. 2016 revenues: $14.4 million; three-year growth rate: 112.15 percent.

• 3,316 Irving Levin Associates, Norwalk: Provides investors, senior care providers and health care executives newsletters, databases, and reports to increase their business intelligence. 2016 revenues: $4.3 million; three-year growth rate: 96.02 percent.

• 3,544 The Game Agency, Stamford: Creates game-based applications used in education, corporate training, and consumer marketing. 2016 revenues: $4.1 million; three-year growth rate: 87.01 percent.

• 3,680 Netology, Stamford: Provides IT managed services, on-site consulting, virtual CIO, support, and project management. 2016 revenues: $3.4 million; three-year growth rate: 82.18 percent.

• 3,734 Sysdyne Technologies, Stamford: Provides software and industry automation tools to ready-mixed concrete producers to help them manage their day-to-day operations. 2016 revenues: $2.7 million; three-year growth rate: 79.81 percent.

• 4,026 Freepoint Commodities, Stamford: Provides financing for upper and midstream commodity-producing assets; also provides a trading platform for physical commodities. 2016 revenues: $26 billion; three-year growth rate: 69.81 percent.

• 4,033 Connect Computer, Fairfield: Provides customer service, personalized solutions, and leading-edge technology to small and large businesses. 2016 revenues: $4 million; three-year growth rate: 69.5 percent.

• 4,078 Premier Graphics, Stratford: Provides printing and mailing services for businesses. 2016 revenues: $13.1 million; three-year growth rate: 67.94 percent.

• 4,192 Pascale Communications, Fairfield: International health care communications company. 2016 revenues: $3.9 million; three-year growth rate: 63.77 percent.

• 4,843 Impact International, Greenwich: Provides leadership and key talent development, as well as executive and organizational performance consulting services. 2016 revenues: $25.3 million; three-year growth rate: 45.2 percent.

Topping the Inc. 5000 was Skillz, a San Francisco company that has developed a mobile platform that enables users to host streaming-video game tournaments and to interact directly with other fans of live sporting events. It posted 2016 revenue of $54.2 million and a three-year growth rate of 50,059 percent.