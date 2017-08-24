Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut took a scant 0.1 percent year-over-year drop in July, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors, with 3,694 homes sold last month versus 3,698 sold in July 2016. However, the single-family residential home median sales price of $273,000 in July was 3 percent higher than the $265,000 level one year earlier.

Sales of townhouses and condominiums in Connecticut dropped by 0.5 percent year-over-year in July, with 803 units sold last month versus and 807 in July 2016. But the $169,000 median sales price for this sector was 1.2 percent about the $167,000 price set one year earlier.

Regionally, Northeast home sales decreased 1.5 percent in that same time period, with a July median sales price of $290,000, according to separate data from the National Association of Realtors.