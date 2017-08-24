Iona to host lecture on entrepreneurship and innovation

The Iona College School of Arts & Science Dean’s Advisory Board will host a lecture event titled “Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the 21st Century” on Aug. 31.

Christoph Winkler, an educational psychologist with a research focus on entrepreneurship education, will present the lecture at noon in Romita Auditorium in Ryan Library. Winkler has investigated how entrepreneurs self-regulate their entrepreneurial learning in collaborative, online and face-to-face environments.

Winkler holds faculty appointments in the Iona College School of Arts & Science and School of Business.

Winkler is the endowed professor and founding program director of the Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The institute was endowed earlier this year with a $15 million gift from Greenwich residents James and Anne Marie Hynes. Its mandate is to create a cross-disciplinary experience for students, faculty, alumni and surrounding communities.

