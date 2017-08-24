Sacred Heart University debuts online certificate in digital marketing

Sacred Heart University has introduced an online certificate in digital marketing for the fall semester.

The certificate comprises four courses: marketing management, digital marketing, marketing analytics and a choice between introduction to big data and social media marketing. The Fairfield-based university offers a graduate certificate in digital marketing at its Stamford campus, but this new certificate is tied to the first and only fully online program in the Jack Welch College of Business.

Beyond earning the certificate, students can apply the 12 credits from this program toward either a master’s degree in digital marketing or master’s in business administration with a concentration in marketing.