Romanacci Pizza Bar to open Westport eatery

Romanacci Pizza Bar is scheduled to open its third Fairfield County location next month at 50 Railroad Place in Westport.

According to a Westport Now report, the new location will initially only offer pizza for delivery or takeout, with text ordering available. Restaurant service is planned in late September and the chain’s owners have applied for a beer a wine license.

The Westport location, which is based at the former site of Grana Pastificia fresh pasta, is the latest outlet in a chain that includes restaurants in Norwalk and Trumbull.