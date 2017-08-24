Ex-NHL star Martin St. Louis launches Seven7 private investment firm

Former NHL ice hockey player Martin St. Louis has announced the formation of Seven7, a Greenwich-based private investment company focused on the consumer, technology and media industries.

St. Louis played more than 1,000 games and scored 1,000 points in an NHL career spanning from 1998 to 2015. He was a member of the 2004 Tampa Bay Lightning team that won the Stanley Cup. In January, he became first player in the history of the Lightning to have his jersey retired.

“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my life,” St. Louis said. “In addition to spending more time with my family and coaching my sons’ hockey teams, I’m looking forward to building a special team together with my Seven7 teammates.”

St. Louis is co-founding Seven7 with former NHL player Jeff Hamilton, who is also director at Greenwich Realty Capital, and Keith McCullough, founder and CEO of Hedgeye Risk Management. Seven7 has already completed investments in LiveBarn, EZ Ice, Sauce Hockey and Clean Plate Restaurants.