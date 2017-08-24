Orange Bank & Trust Co. opens Mount Vernon branch

Orange Bank & Trust Co. has opened a branch office at 510 S. Columbus Ave. in Mount Vernon, the community bank’s fourth full-service branch in Westchester County.

Headquartered in Middletown, the 125-year-old bank since 2011 has continued to expand its regional operations beyond Orange County with a focus on business banking. Since 2015, the company has opened Westchester branches in White Plains, Hawthorne and Mamaroneck and a Rockland County office in New City.

Bank officials said the Mount Vernon office will be led by Vice President and Relationship Manager Patrick Smith. The bank’s Westchester Trust division, led by Vice President and Trust Officer Sinead Fitzsimons, also has moved its operations to the Mount Vernon branch.

The Columbus Avenue branch will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offer a complete range of financial services, with a particular focus on commercial lending, cash management and trust and estate services.