Lower Hudson Valley labor market grows in July

The Lower Hudson Valley added an estimated 1,400 jobs in July as the state labor market lost jobs.

Nonfarm employment in Westchester, Rockland and Orange counties increased by 0.2 percent, according to the state Department of Labor. New York lost an estimated 41,800 jobs, or 0.4 percent.

Most of the new jobs in the three-county region were added in the private sector, which increased by 1,000 positions. Government added 400 jobs.

The region continued to outpace the state and nation on a yearly basis, with 1.9 percent growth compared with 1.7 percent statewide and 1.5 percent nationally.

Professional, scientific and technical services recorded the biggest sector gain in the region, accounting for 500 new jobs in July. The finance and insurance and the health care and social each added 400 jobs.

The weakest regional sectors were transportation and warehousing, down 1,400, and specialty trade contractors and educational services each down 1,200.

The broader, seven-county Hudson Valley – including Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties – also grew, with 1,700 more jobs, or 0.2 percent growth.

As the civilian labor force grew last month in the lower Hudson Valley, job growth was offset by more people entering the labor market without jobs, resulting in the unemployment rate increasing to 4.6 percent from 4.5.

July unemployment rates by county were Rockland, 4.5, and Westchester and Orange, 4.6.

The lowest unemployment rates locally were Rye, 3.7, and Mamaroneck, Port Chester and White Plains, 3.8.

The highest rates were in Mount Vernon, 6.2, Newburgh, 6.1 and Yonkers, 5.6.

Job counts are based on a survey of 18,000 New York employers. Monthly estimates are preliminary and are not adjusted for seasonal influences, such as holiday and summer jobs.

Unemployment rates are calculated with a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics model and based partly on a survey of 3,100 households.

The two methods often result in different totals, and the numbers can be revised in following months as more information becomes available.