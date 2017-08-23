Memorial Sloan Kettering to host rally for cancer research

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will hold a Rally for Research gathering today at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 500 Westchester Ave. in West Harrison.

Organizers said the event will call on Congress to reject any cuts to federal cancer research funding and support increased budget for the work.

The White House’s budget proposal for 2018 included a $7.2 billion cut to the National Institutes of Health, as well as a $1.2 billion cut for cancer research funded at the National Cancer Institute. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network will advocate to reject those cuts and instead, increase funding at the National Institutes of Health by $2 billion.

Patients, survivors and volunteers across the country will be participating in rallies, the organization said, along with signing petitions and reaching out directly to lawmakers.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society that supports policy and legislative solutions designed to eliminate cancer as a major health problem.