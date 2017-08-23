PKF O’Connor Davies names partners-in-charge in Harrison

PKF O’Connor Davies LLP partners Ann Buscaglia and George Whitehead have been promoted to partners-in-charge roles in the accounting and advisory firm’s Harrison office.

Headquartered in New York City and with nine offices in four states, PKF O’Connor Davies operates one of its largest offices in Westchester County, where it has more than 230 employees at its 500 Mamaroneck Ave. location. Kevin J. Keane, the firm’s managing partner, in the announcement said the newly created leadership roles are designed to create greater levels of collaboration and oversight as the firm continues to grow its Harrison presence and expand more broadly.

Buscaglia was named partner-in-charge of tax in the Harrison office, where she will oversee the day-to-day management of its tax group, including staffing, training, scheduling and systems to be used within the group. She is an instructor in the firm’s tax Continuing Professional Education program, a mentor to staff and on various committees within the tax department.

As partner-in-charge of the Harrison office, Whitehead will oversee its day-to-day management, focusing on growth and the surrounding efficiencies, including scheduling, staffing, budgeting and forecasting. Whitehead is also a member of the firm’s quality control team and accounting and auditing committees.

“We continue to grow as a firm,” said Keane, “and promoting partners of this caliber is the logical next step as we look to foster new levels of collaboration, mentorship and leadership amid this ongoing expansion.”