REX Shares creates cryptocurrency-focused subsidiary

REX Shares LLC, a Westport-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds, has launched REX Capital Management LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on developing investment management products and funds related to bitcoin, ethereum and other digital assets.

“We believe cryptocurrencies are a phenomenal innovation that will impact finance and investing for decades to come,” said REX Shares founder and CEO Greg King.

Anthony Pesco, formerly global head of equity derivatives at Credit Suisse, was hired as a senior adviser for the new venture.