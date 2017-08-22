Henkel officially opens Stamford HQ

Henkel has officially opened its new North American Consumer Goods headquarters at 200 Elm St. in Stamford, signifying the culmination of an integration of several

Connecticut locations into one. Approximately 425 employees from Henkel’s Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care businesses moved into the new location on Aug. 21.

Henkel, which occupies more than 155,000 square feet on three floors of the building, expects more than 500 employees to work at the location over the course of 2018.

As previously reported, the newly renovated space also will be home to administrative functions including human resources, finance, legal, IT, purchasing and corporate communications. Later in the year, a new research and development facility and Customer Experience Center will open to support Henkel’s Beauty Care business and offer opportunities for the public to learn about and try new products and offer feedback.

Partners in establishing Henkel’s presence in Stamford included the building’s owner BLT, commercial real restate company CBRE, Turner Construction and architects Ware Malcomb.