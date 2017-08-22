New James R. Johnston Scholarship at WCC covers half tuition, textbook costs

The Westchester Community College Foundation will establish the James R. Johnston Scholarship Fund for financially needy full-time students at the two-year state college with a $100,000 grant from the Westchester Community Foundation.

The donor, the late James R. Johnston, wished to ensure that youth had no barriers to graduating from a community college, according to Westchester Community College officials. The awards in his name will provide one-half the cost of tuition and an additional stipend to cover half the cost of textbooks. The awards will be automatically renewed for a second year, enabling students to graduate in a timely manner.

Tuition at the SUNY community college in Valhalla is $4,280 for the academic year.

Although Johnston was especially interested in the success of students from Irvington, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and Ossining, college officials said applicants from all Westchester County municipalities will be considered for the scholarships.

“We provide access to opportunity and are determined to help our students cross ‘the finish line’ and go on to jobs or transfer to four-year institutions,” Westchester Community College President Belinda S. Miles said in the announcement. “This partnership with the Westchester Community Foundation through the Johnston Scholarships will help many in our community to achieve their dreams.”

The Westchester Community Foundation is a division of The New York Community Trust, a nonprofit that since 1924 has worked with donor-advisers on philanthropic endeavors. “Since 2009, the Westchester Community Foundation has invested in innovative programs throughout Westchester to help young people achieve their goal of attending college,” said Westchester Community Foundation Executive Director Laura Rossi. “We are pleased to extend that support through Mr. Johnston’s generous legacy.”