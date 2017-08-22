Fujifilm secures contracts with seven health care systems

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. has secured contracts with seven health care systems – including two of the largest health care networks in the mid-Atlantic region,

Hackensack (New Jersey) Meridian Health and West Virginia University Health System in Morgantown – for its Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio.

Stamford-based Fujifilm credited the speed of its server side technology regardless of dataset size as key to the contracts, which also include Greater Hudson Valley Health System of Middletown, New York; Capital Health of Pennington, New Jersey; Elliot Hospital of Manchester, New Hampshire; Halifax Health of Daytona, Florida; and Valley Medical Center of Renton, Washington.

Fujifilm said its products cover all areas of enterprise imaging with a portfolio of technologies that extend beyond traditional radiology and cardiology.