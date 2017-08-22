Dutchess County to host agriculture forum with farmers, government officials

More than 50 farmers, elected officials and representatives from agricultural and land conservancy organizations will gather on Thursday for the third annual Agricultural Forum at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. and is hosted by Dutchess County Executive Marc J. Molinaro.

The agricultural industry is Dutchess County’s third-largest employer, with over $50 million in sales to the local economy.

The forum will provide an overview of the state of agriculture in Dutchess County, along with an update on the county’s Partnership for Manageable Growth program. The forum will also include a presentation by David Haight, New York state director for the American Farmland Trust.

The event will be held in the Livestock Show Arena on Livestock Hill. To register, call 845-486-3600 or email plandev@dutchessny.gov.