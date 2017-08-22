Willow Grove apartment complex in Danbury sold for $31.25M

Willow Grove, a 135-unit apartment complex at 101 Avon Lake Road in Danbury, was sold by Beachwold Residential to an affiliate of Friedkin Realty LLC for $31.25 million.

Willow Grove was built in 1999 and includes a clubroom, 24-hour fitness center and pool. During the past three years, the development underwent a renovation program, with 75 percent of the apartments receiving new kitchens, light fixtures and baths. Friedkin Realty is expected to complete the community’s renovations.

CBRE represented the seller in this transaction.