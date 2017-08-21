Craft breweries on the rise in Connecticut

The number of active craft breweries in Connecticut has tripled over the past five years, according to the Brewers Association, a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade association based in Boulder, Colorado.

While there were 16 craft breweries in the state in 2011, there were 49 in 2016, with another 40 in development, according to the group. Connecticut’s craft beer industry generated about $374 million in 2012, and grew to $569 million in 2014, the last year for which data is available.

The state’s breweries produced an estimated 129,825 barrels of craft beer last year, which ranks 30th in the nation and 31st in gallons per alcohol-eligible adult. Only Rhode Island produces less craft beer per capita than Connecticut in New England.