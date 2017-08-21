Conn. lost 600 jobs in July; unemployment rate unchanged

Connecticut lost 600 jobs in July, according to preliminary Connecticut nonfarm job estimates from the business payroll survey administered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate remained stable at 5 percent.

The Connecticut Department of Labor also lowered its June estimate of a 7,000 job gain to 5,600.

Even with those latest figures, the state has gained 1,600 jobs so far this calendar year, and 98,000, or 82 percent, of the 119,000 jobs lost in the last recession. The private sector has regained all of the 111,700 jobs lost and grown by an additional 1,100 positions.

Five of the 10 major industry super-sectors reported jobs gains last month: trade, transportation and utilities; education and health services; financial activities; information; and other services. Declines were recorded in the remaining super-sectors: leisure and hospitality; construction and mining; government; professional and business services; and manufacturing.

The Labor Department said the July 2017 unemployment rate of 5 percent was unchanged from June 2017, and represented a one-tenth of a percentage point improvement from July 2016’s 5.1 percent. The U.S. jobless rate in July 2017 was 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in June.