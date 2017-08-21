Trumbull Home Depot adding solar panels to reduce electricity demand

The Home Depot in Trumbull is one of three Connecticut stores adding solar panels to its roofs as part of the retail chain’s ongoing efforts to reduce electricity grid demand.

Fifty stores – including Trumbull, Waterbury and West Hartford – are each installing about 1,000 panels, which the company said will reduce electricity demand at each location by as much as 35 percent per year, the equivalent of powering 2,300 average U.S. homes.

In partnership with General Electric subsidiary Current and Tesla, Home Depot is utilizing Power Purchase Agreements to lease its roof space and generate solar energy in select Connecticut, California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and District of Columbia stores. Construction will take place throughout this year.

The rooftop solar project is part of the company’s efforts to utilize 135 megawatts of alternative and renewable energy by 2020.