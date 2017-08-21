Arch Street Capital Advisors in new joint venture buying industrial properties

Greenwich-based Arch Street Capital Advisors LLC has teamed with Chicago-based real estate firm Brennan Investment Group for a joint venture that will acquire, own and manage a portfolio of industrial properties in major U.S. markets. Goldman Sachs will provide the venture with a financing line of credit facility.

The new venture has already bought nearly 900,000 square feet of industrial real estate in Dallas, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is the fifth joint venture between the companies, which have collectively acquired 77 properties covering more than 12 million square feet during the past five years.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Brennan Investment Group, and establishing our fifth platform that will strategically acquire net-leased mission critical industrial assets,” said Anup Patel, president and chief investment officer of Arch Street Capital Advisors.