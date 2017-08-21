Greenwich marketing and political consultant Carl Higbie joins Trump Administration

Carl Higbie, founder of the Greenwich-based marketing and political consulting firm

Ameriman LLC and a frequent political commentator on cable news programming, is joining the Trump Administration as chief of external affairs for the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Higbie, a Greenwich native and former Navy SEAL who first gained national prominence for his 2012 book “Battle on the Home Front: A Navy SEAL’s Mission to Save the American Dream,” announced the news on Twitter, writing, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump for appointing me to Chief of External Affairs for @NationalService. Honored to serve again! #MAGA.” Higbie, who unsuccessfully sought to become the Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District in 2014, was an unpaid consultant to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and has been a ubiquitous presence on Fox News and CNN this year as an advocate for the president’s policies and conservative political principles.

The Corporation for National and Community Service is a federal agency that oversees national service initiatives including AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, the Social Innovation Fund and other national service initiatives.