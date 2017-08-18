Mental Health Association of Westchester launches telehealth service

The Mental Health Association of Westchester (MHA) has launched a telehealth platform to provide its services remotely, which it says will offer improved access to care for more patients and limit travel time for doctors.

The service will allow people to meet virtually with psychiatrists at the Tarrytown-based nonprofit’s White Plains, Yonkers and Mount Kisco clinics. In a press release announcing the new service, the MHA said it will offer improved access for clients in crisis situations and those who already utilize the clinic’s walk-in services.

The telehealth service officially launched July 21 with a client receiving services in the Mount Kisco clinic from a psychiatrist in the White Plains clinic. Telehealth will also be available as part of Nuestro Futuro, MHA’s bilingual and bicultural support.

“We foresee telehealth to be a real game-changer for individuals who live in rural parts of our state and do not have quick access to behavioral health support,” MHA CEO Charlotte Ostman said in a statement. “We look forward to being able to better serve not only those right here in Westchester, but our neighbors in surrounding counties and beyond.”