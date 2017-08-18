Arooga’s to open first Fairfield County location in Shelton

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar will enter the Fairfield County market at the Big Y shopping plaza at 405 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton.

The new Arooga’s will be in a 7,000-square-foot freestanding building that will be constructed within Shelton’s Big Y shopping plaza. The eatery will include outdoor dining and more than 100 televisions showing a full gamut of sports programming. No opening date has been set for the Shelton Arooga’s.

This is the second Arooga’s in Connecticut, with the first based at Mohegan Sun. The chain has franchises in Long Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, with another location in the works in Attleboro, Massachusetts.