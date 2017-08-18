Scarsdale’s Zachys Wine expands to Washington D.C.

Zachys Wine and Liquor, a Scarsdale-based wine and spirits retailer, has expanded its presence into the Washington, D.C. market.

The third-generation family-owned company opened a 20,000-square-foot operations center at 3521 V Street NE in the nation’s capital.

“We’ve seen an increase in our online and phone traffic stemming from the D.C. area, showing us there is a demand for a premium wine retailer and auction house in the market,” company President Jeff Zacharia said.

The facility includes a showroom and event space, along with a fully refrigerated, temperature-controlled retail and storage warehouse, Zachys Storage D.C.

“Fine wine is an investment that deserves to be protected,” Zacharia said. “Collectors can be assured their wines are being stored properly and safely as they reach their optimum drinking potential.”

The Washington, D.C. facility is open for customer pickups and consultations by appointment only. Clients can place orders by email and phone.

The company also plans to host educational wine seminars and tastings at its new facility in the future. Bidding parties and auction simulcasts could begin in the fall.

Zachys has operated in Westchester for 73 years. The company owns a 45,000-square-foot storage facility in White Plains and a 4,000-square-foot storefront in Scarsdale. Zachys has an independent company in Hong Kong, and staff in Beijing and Paris.

