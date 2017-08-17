Deadline for ‘Home Town Heroes Hall of Fame’ nominations

TrustCo Bank, which has offices throughout the Hudson Valley, has a deadline of Sept. 1 for nominations to its “Home Town Heroes Hall of Fame.” Trustco created its hall of fame to honor individuals who demonstrate strong community involvement and work to bring about positive changes.

Robert J. McCormick, the bank’s president and CEO, said, “Ordinary people do extraordinary acts to help their community. These individuals work hard every day to make a difference and ask nothing for themselves.”

Nominations may be submitted through the bank’s website, TrustcoBank.com or at any branch.

A committee will review the nominations and select up to five winners. Winners will be invited to a luncheon and will receive a plaque. The plaques subsequently will be displayed next to those of previous award recipients at Trustco Bank’s corporate headquarters in Glenville.