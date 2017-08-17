Alasio named CareMount’s pathology director

CareMount Medical, which is based in Mount Kisco, has named Teresa Alasio as medical director of pathology. Alasio will supervise lab test procedures, quality management and safety and consultation for the organization’s pathology department. She specializes in cytopathology and general anatomic pathology.

Alasio said, “In this role, I serve as a communication bridge between laboratory operations and clinical practice.” She oversees the lab where all cellular samples and biopsies are processed, examines lab samples, prepares and finalizes reports and provides consultative discussions with referring clinical departments.

Alasio received her medical degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed her internship in general surgery at Maimonides Medical Center. She completed a pathology residency at Mount Sinai and a fellowship in cytopathology at New York University.