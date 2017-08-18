After 57 years in downtown White Plains, the law firm Danziger & Markhoff LLP has expanded and leased new space on the Platinum Mile office-park corridor.

The firm, which specializes in business and tax law and has an extensive employee benefit practice, this month is relocating from 123 Main St. to 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

Founded in 1960 in White Plains by Joel Danziger and Harris Markhoff, Danziger & Markhoff lists 13 attorneys on its website and operates a pension administration department that includes six actuaries as well as plan administrators. It operates a second office in Melville, Long Island.