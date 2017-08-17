Morrison promoted at Ulster Savings

Ulster Savings Bank, which operates a Lending Center in White Plains, has announced the promotion of Anique Morrison to the position of commercial business officer.

Morrison previously served as a commercial credit analyst at the bank’s Kingston headquarters and now will be spending most of her office hours in White Plains. Part of her new role will be to develop business relationships throughout the Hudson Valley.

Morrison has been with Ulster Savings for 17 years. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She also holds a Financial Management Certification from Cornell University and has completed coursework through the New York Bankers Association.