Houlihan Lawrence agents named to ‘best’ list

Three agents in the White Plains office of Houlihan Lawrence have been named to the list of “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” issued by REAL Trends, a Colorado-based consulting and communications company serving the real estate industry.

The agents are Gino Bello, Tony Murphy and David Calabrese. Bello was ranked number 38 in New York state, Murphy was number 62 and Calabrese came in at 145.

Publisher of the REAL Trends list, Steve Murray, said, “This group of highly successful real estate sales agents represents less than 1 percent of all real estate practitioners in the United States.” To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have closed at least 50 transactions or $20 million in sales volume in 2016.

Geoffrey Berry, manager of the White Plains office, said, “The level of sales it takes to qualify makes it a truly special recognition.”