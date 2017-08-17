Mittman recognized by injury lawyers

Brian M. Mittman, managing partner and owner of Markhoff & Mittman PC in White Plains, has been recognized as a “Top Injured Workers’ Attorney” by an organization of lawyers. The recognition comes from the Workers’ Injury Law & Advocacy Group (WILG), a nonprofit organization dedicated to representing injured workers and their families.

Mittman’s law firm was founded in 1933 and has been active in the field of workers’ disability law in New York state. WILG was founded in 1995 by a small group of claimants’ attorneys and has grown into an organization of nearly 1,000 members from every state in the U.S.

Among other activities, the advocacy group provides continuing education for members. It also uses a professional lobbying firm and staff to initiate, monitor and lobby for or against legislation both in Washington and individual states in order to serve the interests of workers’ compensation attorneys and their clients.