Arc of Westchester picks Co-Communications

Co-Communications, a marketing and public relations agency that has offices in Mount Kisco, Farmington, Connecticut, and New York City has been named agency of record for Arc of Westchester. The nonprofit is Westchester’s largest agency serving children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including those on the autism spectrum and their families.

Co-Communications was founded in 1997 by Stacey Cohen, who is its president and CEO.

Cohen said, “Arc of Westchester has an amazing legacy and we are honored to be an integral part of its next chapter.”

Arc of Westchester was established in 1949 as a day school for children with developmental disabilities. It now more than 800 employees and provides services to approximately 2,000 individuals.