Staging class held at Crowne Plaza Suffern-Mahwah

A class held to certify people as experts in staging had nothing to do with the theater: it was all about selling houses. The certification class was held at the Crowne Plaza in Suffern. Staging, the preparation of a house for the market, is a major factor in real estate sales these days. Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, which has more than two dozen offices in the Hudson Valley, said that more than 350 of its agents were at the staging certification class.

“The skills learned through this certification apply to selling houses in all markets and all price ranges and will differentiate an agent in today’s market,” said Martha Webb, home-staging pioneer and author of “Dress Your House for Success.” The class focused on such topics as the psychology of color and buyer appeal; scripts to handle difficult issues; and low-cost/high-impact staging methods.