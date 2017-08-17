Realtors donate to Community Center of Northern Westchester

The Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation (HGRF), the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, recently presented a check for $500 to the Community Center of Northern Westchester (CCNW), based in Katonah. The center provides food, clothing, education and job training for needy families and individuals throughout northern Westchester. Founded in 1992, CCNW provides help to nearly 2,000 families in 38 northern Westchester communities.

The HG Foundation’s donation will be used specifically for the center’s “Babies and Toddlers” program, which supplies baby food and diapers for children from birth to three years. The program currently serves 150 infants and toddlers each month. “We are so grateful for the generous support of Hudson Gateway Realtor Foundation,” said Clare Murray, executive director of CCNW. “These baby supplies are extremely expensive and as we know, providing diapers not only impacts babies through improved hygiene and comfort, but also impacts the whole family. Without diapers, babies cannot go to daycare and without daycare, parents cannot go to work.”