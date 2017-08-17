Speranza joins Dolce Norwalk

Mark Speranza, a hospitality executive with more than 20 years of experience, was appointed director of sales and marketing at Dolce Norwalk. He will oversee the hotel’s marketing initiatives and maximize sales activities for the hotel.

“I’m excited to be joining Dolce and to be representing my first-ever hotel in Connecticut,” Speranza said. “I’m also delighted to be part of such an exciting project as the Dolce Norwalk concluded a comprehensive renovation just

last year.”

Speranza has worked for Millennium Hotels, IHG, Mandarin Oriental and Regent International. Most recently, he was responsible for the grand opening of the William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and launching the Regent Wall Street.