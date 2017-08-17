Connecticut Insurance Department recovers $4M during first half of 2017

The Connecticut Insurance Department has announced that it recovered $4 million during the first half of this year.

The department’s Consumer Affairs Unit handled more than 3,800 complaints and

inquiries from policyholders that resulted in the recouping of nearly $2.7 million from Jan. 1 to June 30. The department’s Market Conduct division levied approximately $1.3 million in fines against carriers. That money was allocated to the state’s General Fund.

The majority of the funds recovered on behalf of policyholders during this period stemmed from complaints over health and accident policies ($1.9 million), auto policies ($270,000), homeowners and commercial property policies ($220,000) and life and annuities policies ($202,000).

Insurance Commissioner Katharine L. Wade highlighted one instance in which an insurance company failed to comply with Connecticut’s new law mandating coverage for hearing aids. The Insurance Department intervened and helped return more $580,000 that was rightfully owed to policyholders, Wade said.